Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 48,919 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of DuPont de Nemours worth $127,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $108,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

