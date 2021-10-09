Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.46% of Central Garden & Pet worth $119,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $44.11 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

