Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.37% of Big Lots worth $122,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 244.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG opened at $47.30 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

