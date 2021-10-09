Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $122,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.29.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $359.84 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

