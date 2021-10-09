Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.29% of Kirby worth $120,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 133.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 81.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after buying an additional 503,152 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kirby by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $1,364,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

KEX stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

