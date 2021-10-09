Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $121.62 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.92% of LHC Group worth $121,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LHC Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in LHC Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

LHCG opened at $144.49 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.75 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

