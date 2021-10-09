Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $122.44 Million Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,723,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.84% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $122,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

