Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $124.40 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.64% of Banner worth $124,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

