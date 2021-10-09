Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $124.94 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.77% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $124,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.67.

ABG opened at $208.75 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

