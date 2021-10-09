Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $129.94 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Kellogg worth $129,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 142.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,641 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Kellogg by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $62.69 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.