Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.38% of Spectrum Brands worth $122,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

