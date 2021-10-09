Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.55% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $122,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

