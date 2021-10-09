Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 386,504 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,553,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Juniper Networks worth $124,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.69 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

