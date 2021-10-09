Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 152,560 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.66% of Walker & Dunlop worth $121,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth about $1,294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $119.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

