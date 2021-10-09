Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,305 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Diageo worth $131,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $193.73 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

