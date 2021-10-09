Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 65,293 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.66% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $121,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $13,736,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

