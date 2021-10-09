Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,839 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $124,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.