Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 71,045 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,852,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Carnival Co. & worth $127,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after buying an additional 961,840 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,856,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,028,000 after buying an additional 485,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

CCL stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

