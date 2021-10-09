Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,677 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of EastGroup Properties worth $124,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 37,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

