Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Toyota Motor worth $124,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

