Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,532,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Vistra worth $121,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Vistra by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,806,000 after acquiring an additional 392,627 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,380,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 543,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.