Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.32% of Aramark worth $125,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,919 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,701,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,385,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.