Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEARCA DRV opened at $4.93 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3x Shares worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

