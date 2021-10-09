Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $255.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.13. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $307.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $4,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

