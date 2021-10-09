Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Shares to Split on Monday, October 25th

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of RETL opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.40. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $303.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

