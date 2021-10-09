Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECS opened at $4.49 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 161.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000.

