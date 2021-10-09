disBalancer (DDOS) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $117,011.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00066526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00139405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00090037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.25 or 0.99958899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.94 or 0.06494670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,698,502 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

