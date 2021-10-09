Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Discovery worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

