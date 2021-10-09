Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Discovery worth $131,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.