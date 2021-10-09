DistX (DISTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $18,385.31

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, DistX has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. One DistX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market cap of $18,385.31 and $5,758.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00066091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00139389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00089963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,397.20 or 0.99870912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.04 or 0.06506710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003426 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

