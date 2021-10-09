Dock Hits Market Cap of $62.46 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $62.46 million and $22.67 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.64 or 0.00285546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 862,001,909 coins and its circulating supply is 727,910,169 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.