DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of DocuSign worth $681,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,286,888 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.37. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

