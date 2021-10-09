Doki Doki Finance Price Tops $44.85 on Major Exchanges (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $112,098.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.85 or 0.00081920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

