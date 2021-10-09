Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.52. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.