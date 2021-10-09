Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,272,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.74% of Dollar General worth $3,954,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.