Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 974,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.