Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,272,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,115,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $76.50 on Friday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

