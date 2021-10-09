DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Up 1,027.6% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007200 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

