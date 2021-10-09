Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $69.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.30 million to $259.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300.87 million, with estimates ranging from $298.62 million to $303.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,670,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.72. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

