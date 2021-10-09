DuckDaoDime Market Capitalization Achieves $15.76 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $113,047.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $15.18 or 0.00027702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00138001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00091145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,995.66 or 1.00345701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.69 or 0.06329004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

