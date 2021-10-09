Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Dundee Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 6,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,634. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

