DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.36

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $12.08. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 14,099 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

