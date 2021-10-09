DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.36

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $12.08. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 14,099 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
