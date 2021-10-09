DXdao 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $152,643.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $603.87 or 0.01096990 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $29.78 million and $152,643.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00545843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

