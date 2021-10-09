DXdao Trading Up 24.9% This Week (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $603.87 or 0.01096990 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $29.78 million and $152,643.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00545843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

