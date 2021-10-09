Dynamite Hits Market Capitalization of $180,634.39 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $180,634.39 and approximately $137,193.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

