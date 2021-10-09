Dynamite Reaches Market Capitalization of $180,634.39 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $180,634.39 and approximately $137,193.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00549567 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.31 or 0.01088451 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

