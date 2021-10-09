Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 1,155.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dynex Capital worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $2,858,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DX opened at $17.61 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

