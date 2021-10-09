e-Gulden (EFL) Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $129.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00328783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000808 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,262 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,000 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

