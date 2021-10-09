Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) vs. Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Financial Analysis

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tellurian and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Earthstone Energy 1 0 4 0 2.60

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 84.92%. Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $16.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Earthstone Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32% Earthstone Energy -11.78% 5.09% 3.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Earthstone Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 39.45 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -7.46 Earthstone Energy $144.52 million 6.23 -$13.55 million $0.46 24.91

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Tellurian on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

