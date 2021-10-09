eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 422,722 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of eBay worth $43,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

